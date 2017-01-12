CRPF takes cognizance of Jawan's video on discrimination

A day after a CRPF jawan highlighted alleged discrimination between armed forces and paramilitary forces personnel, the CRPF has taken cognizance of the same. Talking to the media DG CRPF said that Jeet Singh had only voiced his opinion and had not complained against any organisation.

"He has raised issues that are already being discussed. We have already taken these matters up with the 7th pay commission," said Durga Prasad, DG CRPF. Meanwhile, an ex-serviceman filed a PIL in the Delhi High Court seeking status report of all paramilitary forces in India over allegations of BSF Jawan in his video.

Days after Border Security Force constable Tej Bahadur's video complaining of substandard food in camps became viral, a CRPF jawan's video highlighting discrimination between military and paramilitary forces has emerged. The man in the video identified as Jeet Singh, a 26-year-old who is currently posted at Mount Abu.

In his video message, Singh is seen alleging discrimination in facilities provided to para-military forces.

"We carry out duties equally whether it is election related, VIP security, parliament security, at airports, temples, mosques etc but the facilities provided to CRPF are inferior to that of armed forces", he is seen saying in the video. Singh also addresses the PM highlighting low salaries, lack of leaves and medical benefits to personnel of the CRPF.

"Army men get a pension but paramilitary personnel is not entitled to it even after 20 years of service. we have no ex-servicemen quota or medical benefits", he added. The video is said to have been uploaded in December last year but has surfaced after BSF soldier's video made it to the headlines.

