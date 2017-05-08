"Kin acquired Rs 50 crore property," Mishra accuses Arvind Kejriwal of land scam

Sacked AAP Minister Kapil Mishra made fresh allegations against Delhi Cheif Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The former Aam Aadmi Party minister accused Kejriwal of being involved in a land scam. "I have proof against Kejriwal in a land scam. I will file a complaint with the CBI tomorrow," he told media persons. He alleged that Satyendar Jain of the AAP helped Arvind's relative acquire a 7-acre farmhouse worth Rs 50 crore.

Mishra is all set to approach the CBI seeking a probe into the matter tomorrow at 11.30 AM. Reacting to allegations of the AAP that he was an agent of the BJP, Mishra categorically stated that he would neither quit the Aam Aadmi Party nor join the BJP. He further challenged the AAP political action committee to oust him.

"Saying that I am colluding with the BJP is baseless. Everyone knows that I have been the most vocal critic of BJP and Narendra Modi within the AAP," he said. "The PAC is meeting at 7. I challenge them to oust me from the party. I am receiving threats on calls and messages," he added.

"Power has corrupted Kejriwal"

He further stated that Kejriwal was desperate to save his chair and was not the same person he used to be. "Kejriwal supporting Satyendar Jain is not the same person we looked up to and worshipped. Power has corrupted him." Mishra claimed.

Mishra alleged that election funding was misused during the Punjab elections and that tickets were sold in the Delhi MCD elections.

OneIndia News