After BJP minister attends Dawood family wedding, Congress demands probe

A major row has been kicked up after it was found that several policemen and politicians had attended the wedding of Dawood Ibrahim's relative on Monday at Nashik in Maharashtra. The Congress made a claim in which it was stated that senior BJP leader and Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan had attended the marriage.

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said the photos of Mahajan, who is the guardian minister of Nashik district, attending the marriage have gone viral. Some police personnel in Nashik are already in the soup after reports surfaced that they attended the marriage of the woman whose family members are said to be relatives of Dawood, at a posh mall in Mahatma Nagar locality of Nashik, around 170 kms away from Mumbai.

Local media in Nashik had reported that Mahajan and some MLAs attended the function. "The BJP minister and some party legislators attending the wedding of an international don is a very serious matter and a shocking issue. A high-level probe needs to be conducted into this," Sawant said.

BJP spokesperson Madhav Bhandari accepted that Mahajan attended the marriage, but from the side of the bridegroom. Girish Mahajan had attended the wedding from the groom's side and he did not have any idea about the girl's relation with Dawood.

Nashik police commissioner Ravindra Singhal yesterday ordered an internal inquiry against the concerned personnel of Bhadrakali police station on the basis of reports that they attended the marriage. The groom is the son of a former local corporator. Though some politicians, including MLAs and corporators, reportedly attended the function, the police commissioner yesterday said he could not confirm this though he conceded that the invitation for the marriage was indeed sent to some politicians.

OneIndia News