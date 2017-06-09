After Bengaluru, it is snowing toxic foam in Hyderabad

It is snowing in Hyderabad but only this time it is toxic foam from a highly polluted waterbody that is choking residents nearby. Heavy rains that lashed the city of Hyderabad on Thursday brought with it the fury of a highly polluted water body in Dharani Nagar. The scenes were similar to ones witnessed in Varthur and Bellandur lakes of Bengaluru.
Toxic foam flying in the air
Residents of Dharani Nagar in Hyderabad were breathing a sigh of relief as rain brought respite from the heat on Thursday. Their relief was short-lived. On Friday morning they woke up to toxic foam at their doorstep and on their vehicles. The rain had churned up the highly polluted drain in the vicinity leading to a thick formation of chemical froth on the surface that flew in the air as and when it breezed.
As white as snow, as toxic as chemicals
The foam is spilling on to the streets seconds after it flies in the air. Pre-monsoon showers have made life hell for residents nearby who now fear the monsoon. The foam, the froth is only expected to become worse with every shower. Affluents let into the drain unchecked have become the bane of most urban water bodies and this drain is no different.
Eerie resemblance to Bengaluru lakes
Much like the infamous Varthur, Yemlur and Bellandur lakes in Bengaluru that have constantly been in the news for coughing up toxic foam, this water body is Hyderabad has witnessed a similar phenomenon. This waterbody too is polluted by industrial effluents that are allowed to flow freely without checks.
Apathy killing our water bodies
The National Green Tribunal has time and again pulled up civic authorities for failing to protect, clean and rejuvenate dying water bodies. Despite multiple warnings and deadlines, factories, industries, households and civic sanitation workers are allowed to abuse water bodies. Despite regulations that ban the release of untreated sewage into water bodies, effluents are released with neither care for the law nor concern for the environment.
People have nowhere to go
While the froth is visually shocking, the stench is unbearable. Every time the locality sees showers, pungent smell of chemicals and garbage tortures residents. Foam flies into their faces causing irritation while the open stinking drain has become an everyday part of their lives.
OneIndia News