After Bellandur lake, Hyderabad lake spills toxic foam

The foam-spewing Bellandur, Varthur lake of Bengaluru seems to have found a partner-in-crime in Hyderabad. Hyderabad's Ramakrishnapuram lake which is located in Neredmet is in news for similar reasons. The RK Puram lake has disrupted the lives of the 40,000 population living in areas such as Neredmet, Malkajgiri, Moula Ali and Kapra. The lake, which once spread over 50 acres, has now layers of froth and unbearable stench.

After Sunday night's heavy rainfall, the residents on Monday woke up to a foul smell and saw froth gushing out of the drain. The residents are much worried about the froth which is taking over the drains linked to the lake and also about the Alwal catchment area from where the water makes its way into homes of hundreds of residents.

According to a resident,''the colonies are using the borewells for their daily needs. But if the groundwater is carrying this polluted water then the same must be entering into our homes.''

Over the years, the lake has now shrunk to around 35 acres due to the indiscriminate dumping of garbage and solid waste on one side and encroachment on the other.

Cleaning attempts were taken by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation in 2014, but the efforts ended halfway, leaving the lake to its fate. Speaking on the issue, the GHMC official said that the issue will be taken up with senior authorities.

OneIndia News