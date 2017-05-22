After Bangalore, Delhi holds candle march for IAS officer Anurag Tiwari

With mystery surrounding the death of Anurag Tiwari, an IAS officer belonging to the Karnataka Cadre, showing no signs of clearing, friends and family of the officer continue to demand a thorough investigation into the case.

After the Saturday candlelight march by his college friends and Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology Alumni in Bangalore, Sunday saw a procession held in New Delhi's Jantar-Mantar area where similar demands for a CBI inquiry into the matter were raised. According to reports, more than 150 people attended the march held in Delhi.

Tiwari was found dead under mysterious circumstances, in the high-security Hazratganj area in Lucknow, hardly a kilometre away from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

The IAS officer had come to Lucknow after attending a mid-career training programme at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie on the day he was found dead. He was found lying a few metres away from the entrance of his guest house in his night clothes.

A SIT has been constituted to look into the suspicious nature of his death, and two officers from Karnataka have also been sent to take part in the investigation.

The matter has also been raised by the opposition in the UP assembly. According to his family and friends, including the officer's father, Tiwari was an honest officer which led to tensions between him and his seniors and such circumstances suggests that his death might be due to un-natural causes.

Earlier, his family wrote to the prime minster's office demanding a CBI probe. In the letter, Tiwari's brother had mentioned that Tiwari had tumbled upon a major scam in the Food and Civil Supplies department of Karnataka, which he wanted to inform the PMO and CBI. He also alleged that Tiwari was forced to withdraw the report which could have nailed senior officers and ministers, had it come to light.

And following his death, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath requesting him to ensure that it is thoroughly investigated by a competent team of investigators and professionals.

