After Amarnath terror attack security tightened in UP

Lucknow, July 11: Following the terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims in Kashmir a high alert has been sounded in Uttar Pradesh, official said on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a high-level meeting around midnight where he took stock of the security situation and directed officials to spruce up intelligence network.

Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar and Director General of Police Sulkhan Singh have been asked to monitor the situation personally and oversee security arrangements.

Vigil has been stepped up for the ongoing Kanwar Yatra as it involves hundreds of thousands of devotees in open areas, an official told IANS.

"Security is already very tight for the Kanwar Yatra and now following the Amarnath incident it has been further beefed up," the Home Department official added.

Districts which have been singed by communal violence over the past one year have also been put on high alert, the police said.

Security around the state assembly building and other government offices and establishments was stepped up as the Budget Session begins on Tuesday.

