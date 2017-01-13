Afghan national detained near Army Chief's residence

New Delhi, Jan 13: An Afghan national was on Friday detained after he was found roaming near the Army Chief's residence in Chanakyapuri area of Lutyens Delhi, police said.

The man, identified as Kamaal Fariyadi, was roaming around Kashmir House and the Army Chief's residence this evening and was detained by security men posted there who found his movement suspicious, a senior police officer said.

He was later handed over to Delhi Police for further interrogation, he said. Currently, he is being jointly interrogated by Delhi Police's Special Cell, IB and district police to ascertain the reason for his visit there, he said, adding that he has not spoken much during questioning. Sources said that it is suspected that he might be mentally disturbed.

PTI