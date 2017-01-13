Advocate shot dead in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru police arrested a 78-year-old man for allegedly shooting dead an advocate on Friday. The victim, identified as Amit Keshav Murthy, died of bullet injuries at a private hospital in Peenya police limits. An alleged extra-marital affair is said to have led to the murder. Police have arrested 78 year old Gopalakrishna Gowda and his son for Amit's murder.

An injured Amit was admitted to a private hospital by Shruti Gowda whose relative's opened fire at Amit. Shruti is said to have admitted him in the hospital and left the spot. Police who arrived at the hospital traced Shruti's residence using her car registration number that was recorded by cameras installed at the hospital.

Arriving at her residence, police found Shruti dead. Police claim that the woman had committed suicide after her family learnt of her alleged affair with Amit. Amit is said to be the son of a Nelamangala based advocate. Local police have registered a case and investigations are underway.

OneIndia News