Advani may face more charges in Babri case

There may be more trouble brewing for BJP leaders L K Advani and others as a special CBI court hearing the 1993 Babri Masjid demolition case is likely to frame additional charges.

The Supreme Court had restored the serious criminal conspiracy offence against the leaders and said that the trial will be conducted on a day-to-day basis.

The special court will frame the charges after the accused appear before it in person, CBI counsel Lalit Singh said. The court has fixed Thursday for framing of charges in the other case in which Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Mahant Ram Vilas Vedanti, Baikunth Lal Sharma alias Prem Ji, Champat Rai Bansal, Dharma Das and Satish Pradhan are accused, he said.

The court on Wednesday granted bail to Pradhan, a former Shiv Sena MP, after he surrendered here. Special CBI court judge S.K. Yadav granted him bail on two sureties of ₹20,000 each and a personal bond of the same amount.

OneIndia News