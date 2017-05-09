Advance technology, better Intelligence needed to fight naxalites

After the horrific naxal attack in Sukma, the security mechanism has been stepped up. A high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval stressed on the need to use greater technology to fight the naxalite problem.

Singh underlined the need to set up a strategic unified command, saying unity of purpose was needed among all affected states. The key point was to ensure that the strategy against the naxalites was recaliberated and also ensure that the casualty rate among the security forces was low.

Further it was also decided that new methods must be set in place to ensure that the funding for the naxalites was stopped. There is a greater need to deploy better technology to fight the naxalite problem, the meeting also stressed upon.

Technology It was decided to have trackers in weapons, as well as biometrics in smart gun triggers as a tracker can locate a looted weapon wherever it is taken or used, while biometrics can make a smart gun useless for anyone other than the authorised user. Trackers should also be embedded in shoes and bulletproof jackets, it was also said at the meeting. On the surveillance front, the meeting stressed on the need to use Unmanned Aerial Vehicles. We need to use high-resolution PTZ cameras, GPS tracking, hand-held thermal imaging, radar and satellite imaging, Singh said. Intelligence Surrendered Naxals should be used more effectively to obtain information. There is also a need to evolve actionable intelligence, Singh also said. Further the need to establish a good link with the locals to gather actionable intelligence was also needed. Aggression We have to bring aggression in our policy, there should be aggression in our thinking, aggression in our strategy, aggression in deployment of security forces, aggression in operations, aggression in bringing development, aggression in road construction, the minister also said.

