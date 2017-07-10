Admissions to IIT can go on as SC vacates stay

Admissions to the IITs can go on with the Supreme Court vacating the stay imposed on the ongoing counselling and admission. As a result of the stay being vacated the admission and counselling process can go on.

33,000 candidates have already taken admissions in various IITs across the country.

The bench was examining IIT's decision to award 18 bonus marks to all the candidates (11 marks for incorrect questions in Paper II and 7 marks for incorrect questions in Paper I) irrespective of whether they attempted the said questions or not.

"It is respectfully submitted that the relief is entirely against equity since the process of seat allocation is going on and around 33,000 candidates have already accepted the allotted seat and reported for physical verification of the documents ... It is submitted that in case ongoing counselling and admission process is disturbed, the admission procedure of more than 36,000 students in 97 institutes under the joint seat allocation programme for IITs, NIITs, IIITs and GFTIs (Government Funded Technical Institutions) would be scrapped," IIT said in its affidavit.

OneIndia News