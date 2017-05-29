Adityanath questions opposition silence over Kerala beef fests

Lucknow, May 29: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday questioned the Opposition's silence on Kerala's beef fests held in protest agaisnt beef ban. Kerala celebrated beef fests where beef was cooked and served to protest against the BJP-led central government's new rules.

Terming the incident as unfortunate, Adityanath said that "despite the government's order there was a beef party held in Kerala and people celebrated it like a festival. But I wonder why the secular leaders in the country, remained silent when it came to respecting others' sentiments. He was speaking at a public felicitation function by Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Sunday.

There is a lot of talk in the country to respect each other's sentiment and several claim it as secularism. But why are they turning blind eye towards this incident, he questioned. Further he said that ABVP was the only student organisation that protested when such mischiefs were done on campuses.

Speaking on education system in the country, Adityanath said that Equality in education is the primary requirement to improve conditions in the society. It could resolve many problems. the best tool to counter conspiracies to divide the nation and social inequality could also be removed by achieving equality in education.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday evening condemned the incident, calling it barbaric and completely unacceptable.

OneIndia News