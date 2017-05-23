Adityanath government failed to maintain law and order, says Akhilesh

Lucknow, May 23: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday renewed his attack on the Yogi Adityanath government in the state and said it has failed to maintain law and order in the state.

"There are murders, rapes, dacoities and other crimes but the state government is looking helpless," the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister alleged.

Speaking at an event organised by a TV channel, Akhilesh also attributed the stunning victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state assembly polls to the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Singh and not to the party.

He alleged that people were swayed by false promises and that the good work done by his government faded in comparison.

The 44-year-old leader also said these days, he was taking a lot of rest and was unwinding with the family.

On a string of investigations ordered by the incumbent government against the projects rolled out during his regime, Akhilesh said with a chuckle that "it was good, they will get to know all jobs were well done".

He also predicted that in the 2019 general elections, the Samajwadi Party will stop the BJP's winning chariot.

"I cannot say as of now what shape will the Lok Sabha polls take in 2019, but I can say with confidence that we will stop the march of the BJP," he added.

IANS