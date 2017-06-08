Address farmer issues or face MP like situation, Yogi warned

Lucknow, Jun 8: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government must address the basic problems of farmers at the earliest or prepare to face a Mandsaur-like situation in the state, a farmer leader said on Thursday.

Taking a dig at the crop loan waiver scheme announced by Yogi Adityanath at his first cabinet meeting, Shekhar Dixit, national president of the Rashtriya Kisaan Manch, said the basic issue is of minimum support price that most farmers are unable to get.

"If the Uttar Pradesh government is really serious about addressing the problems and plight of the farmers, then it must start resolving their problems lest a Mandsaur-like situation grip the state and unrest fans out," Dixit told

Farmers in two of the largest states of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, which are presently ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, have resorted to agitation over a wide-range of issues concerning their livelihood.

In Madhya Pradesh protests turned violent as three farmers were killed by police in Mandsaur, the epicentre of the agitation which lies 325 kms from the Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal.

PTI