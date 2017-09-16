Actress molestation case: Kavya Madhavan seeks anticipatory bail

Citing attempts to implicate her in the infamous actress molestation case, Kavya Madhavan has moved the Kerala High Court for anticipatory bail. Kavya, the wife of accused Dileep, moved for bail on Saturday. She has been questioned by investigating authorities in the case multiple times. Searches have also been conducted at her store.

On Saturday, Kavya Madhavan sought anticipatory bail and moved an application through Dileep's counsel Raman Pillai. In her plea, Kavya has alleged that the Kerala police were constantly calling her and there was a move to implicate her in the case. The Kerala High Court will take up the plea on Monday. This even as Dileep moved for bail for the fourth time in the Angamaly court. Dileep's bail plea has been denied thrice already by the sessions as well as the High Court.

Kavya Madhavan has moved for bail days after prime accused in the case Pulsar Suni claimed that she was the 'madam' he was referring to. Suni, in his statements to the media, has said that Kavya gave him money to carry out Dileep's dirty works but was not aware of what the money was meant for.

Investigations in the February 2017 actress molestation case is likely to conclude shortly with the police expected to make more arrests. Incidentally, the police are yet to recover memory card that is said to contain pictures of the actress when she was abducted by Pulsar Suni. Dileep has been in custody since July this year and was allowed to walk out of jail only for a day in September.

