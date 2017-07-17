Actress molestation case: Investigators recover memory card

The Kerala police have reportedly recovered the crucial memory card in the sensational actress abduction and molestation case. The card is said to have been in the possession of prime accused, Pulsar Suni's advocate.

While a card was recovered, police sources suggested that no pictures or videos of the survivor were found. The card has been sent for forensic tests to find out if such content was erased. The police are not ruling out the possibility that the recovered memory card may not be the one used by the gang of assaulters to store compromising videos and pictures of the survivor.

Officials had carried out raids at various places in search of the memory card including Dileep's residence as well as his wife, Kavya Madhavan's boutique. The Kerala police are said to have recovered the card from Raju Joseph, a junior of absconding advocate Pratheesh Chacko who represented Suni. Raju Joseph was questioned by the police in Aluva jail, where Dileep is also lodged. Chacko came under the radar after Pulsar Suni deposed that he had handed over the phone containing the pictures and videos of the survivor to him. Chacko went absconding soon after.

The investigating officers had been attempting to recover the memory card that allegedly contains pictures and videos of the survivor. In her complaint in February this year, the actress had alleged that the gang led by Suni had clicked pictures and videos of her being assaulted in their custody.

Dileep moves High Court for bail

In the meanwhile, actor Dileep named accused number two in the case, moved the Kerala High Court seeking bail. The bail plea hearing is likely to come up on Thursday. The actor was forced to move court after the First Class Judicial Magistrate court rejected his petition.

