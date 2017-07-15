Actor Dileep denied bail, Kerala court extends custody

Actor Dileep's bail plea was rejected by the First Class Judicial Magistrate court in Angamaly on Saturday. The Malayalam superstar will now remain in custody until July 25.

Dileep who has been lodged at the Aluva jail will continue to be questioned under custody in the actress abduction and molestation case. The court had on Friday extended his custody till Saturday 5 PM. Dileep was produced before the court on Saturday when his bail petition came up for hearing.

The court rejected Dileep's bail petition despite the police not seeking an extension of custody. The actor was sent to judicial custody till July 25. When asked by the judge, Dileep maintained that he had no complaints against the police. Dileep who was arrested on Monday was made accused number two in the sensational actress abduction and molestation case. Dileep is accused of hiring goons on 'quotation' basis to assault the actress over alleged personal rivalry. Dileep's advocates can file a bail petition in higher courts but the actor will have to spend the weekend in Aluva sub-jail.

Dileep's advocate claimed that the actor was being framed in the case. The court, however, rejected the bail petition. Meanwhile, the police carried out searches at Dileep's residence. The investigators are still looking for a phone that is alleged to contain the pictures of the survivor. Officials believe that the phone is in Dileep's possession.

OneIndia News