Actor Akshay Kumar meets Home Secretary over Jawans' welfare

New Delhi, Jan 27: Actor Akshay Kumar on Friday met Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi and is believed to have discussed issues related to ensuring better motivational and financial aid to lakhs of men and women of paramilitary and police forces.

Kumar called on Mehrishi at his North Block office here and is understood to have raised issues regarding jawans and officers working under the command of the Home Ministry like CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF and SSB among others. The actor had recently shared an idea in this regard on social media platforms suggesting a mobile app wherein any citizen of the country could extend financial or other help to a soldier who laid down his life in the line of duty or has been severely injured in an operation.

#WATCH: Akshay Kumar met Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi in Delhi to discuss about his idea to help families of martyred soldiers. pic.twitter.com/3dcR3nkeCB — ANI (@ANI_news) January 27, 2017

Kumar spent about an hour in the Home Ministry where he was mobbed for a glimpse, handshake and selfie by not only the officials working therein but by many others who had come there from nearby ministries in the corridors.

BSF Director General K K Sharma is also understood to have met Kumar in the Ministry. The meeting comes in the backdrop of recent incidents where troops of paramilitary and armed forces took to the social media airing their grievances and allegations ranging from difficulties in getting good food to better working environment.

PTI