Action by Indian Army at Nowshera was to prevent Kashmir unrest 2.0

The action taken by the Indian Army in destroying Pakistan posts across the Line of Control was necessary in the wake of rising infiltrations. In an emergency briefing, the spokesperson of the Indian Army said at New Delhi that the Pakistan army supporting infiltration has been given a befitting reply. During counterinsurgency operations at Nowshera, Pakistan posts have been destroyed, he also said.

The action became necessary in the wake of major infiltration bids being planed by Pakistan. If one looks at the events in the past one and half months, there have been multiple cease fire violations at the Nowshera sector.

The Pakistan army would provide cover-fire to terrorists who would in turn infiltrate. The infiltrations by Pakistan have been on the rise with the passing of the winter. Infiltrations normally tend to go up during the summer and the Indian Army had to resort to such action to prevent the same.

The Army is already battling 200 terrorists who roam the Valley of which around 110 are locals. The action today was needed to fight the problem from within and more infiltrators only meant that the problem would grow.

Unrest 2.0:

In the past couple of days, security agencies have foiled several infiltration bids from Pakistan apart from seizing a huge cache of arms in Jammu and Kashmir. An Intelligence Bureau report in the possession of OneIndia states that there are several pointers that Pakistan is planning a huge unrest in Kashmir yet again.

The IB report says that Pakistan is ready this time to go that extra mile to create the unrest and ensure that it was deadlier than the one that erupted in July 2016 following the death of Burhan Wani, the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist.

Among the various plans listed out by Pakistan which is present in the IB report are to disrupt elections, attack security personnel etc.

In order to fuel the unrest further, the Pakistan army had decided to infiltrate more terrorists into the Valley. They would have wanted to add at least another 100 terrorists into the Valley, an Intelligence Bureau official said.

If one were to look at the seizures conducted in the past couple of days, it is a clear indicator that Pakistan based jihadi groups are already readying for a major battle. Arms are being sent in large numbers and several infiltration bids too are being made. Hence in the wake of these developments, such action by the Indian Army became necessary.

