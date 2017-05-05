Action begins: Six detained for boozing in open at Goa beach

Panaji, May 5: After the Superintendent of Police Kartik Kashyap (North Goa) directions on Wednesday to arrest those who booze in open or in the public areas, the Panaji police on Thursday night arrested six tourists who were found drinking in open at Goa beach of Calangute.

Following the complaint, police reached north Goa's coastal areas and arrested said to have arrested the six persons from the beach.

The four tourists among six were said to be from Karnataka while the remaining two were from Maharashtra and Delhi.

The police said that the tourists were booked under Section 34(iv) of the Indian Police Act.

Later the detained tourists were produced before the Judicial Magistrate court in Mapusa after the medical examination. It is said that the bail for the six persons will be issued after they were produced before Magistrate court again on Friday.

Go to jail if you booze in open:

On May 3, Superintendent of Police (North Goa) Karthik Kashyap had asked its personnel to arrest people who are found drinking in public places. He had also given instructions to arrest people found drinking in open under section 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

The instruction was given after a meeting between members of general public, representatives from the tourism sector and the police at Calangute police station.

"Kashyap called upon the general public to inform the police about such incidents so that action can be taken against the offenders," said a statement issued by the police department.

The meeting was attended by around 60-70 people, including beach shack owners and people in the tourism trade. The gathering also highlighted the menace of tourists consuming liquor on the beach at the night time.

