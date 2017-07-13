Accused in Reliance Jio data breach case wanted to set up search engine

A 24 year old was held in connection with the Reliance Jio data breach case. It is alleged that he had posted data of the telecom firm on a website. The man identified as Imran Chimpa said during his questioning that he wanted to set up a search engine.

He further adds that he sought to set up a search engine with the data base of all telecom companies. The accused who holds a Masters in Computer Application was arrested in Rajasthan and then taken to Maharashtra for investigation.

During the questioning he made no attempts to hide the digital trail. He said that he had designed a software which was used to transfer the data. He said that he obtained the data from the application on the website.

He said that he had only sourced phone numbers, names and emails of customers. He was designing the website in such a way that people could search for the names and numbers of customers. While he said that his only aim was to set up a search engine, he also added that he was unable to source details of other telecom operators.

OneIndia News