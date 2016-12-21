Thane (Mah), Dec 21: A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal here has awarded a compensation of Rs 16.49 lakhs to the family of a 30-year-old man including his aged parents, after he was killed in an accident in 2009.

The order was recently passed by MACT member S C Khalipe. The 25-year-old widow Aasha Bhoir, her son Aniket, her in-laws Ramchandra and Sitabai claimed in their petition that Anil Bhoir was killed in 2009.

The counsel for claimants, Rajaram Tarmale said on April 26, 2009 at about 5.15 PM, Anil was proceeding from Murbad to Chasole, on his motorbike and a tempo coming from the opposite direction collided head on with his bike.

As a result Anil suffered serious injuries and died on the spot, Tarmale said.

The deceased was running a brick-kiln and earning Rs 8,000 to 10,000 monthly, the MACT was informed.

As the tempo owner Radhakisan Dagadu Ghayat from Aurangabad was not present, the case was decided ex-parte against him and the insurer Reliance General Insurance Co. Ltd, which contested the claim through its counsel K S Kamble.

"The Court is of the view that considering the evidence on record it is proved beyond doubt that accident was caused due to rash and negligent driving of the tempo driver.

The owner is vicariously liable for negligence of tempo driver and insurance company is liable to indemnify the loss caused due to the accident, therefore both the respondents are jointly and severally liable to pay the compensation," the order said.

The Tribunal awarded a total compensation of Rs. 16,49,000 which included Rs 12,24,000 towards loss of income for the legal heir, Rs 25,000 towards funeral expenses, Rs 1 lakh each towards loss of consortium and loss of estate and additionally Rs 1 lakh towards old aged parents compensation.

This amount is to be paid by the respondents along with 8 per cent interest per annum from the date of the application, the order said.

