Abu Ismail took help of local Kashmiri terrorists to plot Amarnath yatra attack

The investigations being conducted into the Amarnath yatra attack have zeroed in on the role of Abu Ismail, a commander of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba. Hailing from Pakistan occupied Kashmir, Ismail was put in charge of the outfit in South Kashmir.

A senior Home Ministry official told OneIndia that they are looking into the role played by multiple groups and not just the Lashkar-e-Tayiba. Our assessment is that the Lashkar planned the attack with the help of the Hizbul Mujahideen which provided the logistics.

Investigations have also revealed that the Lashkar had deployed its fidayeen squad to carry out the attack on the yatris. Seven persons were killed in a horrific Monday night strike. While the role of the Lashkar has been confirmed, the role of the local terrorists too are being looked into by the investigators.

The forces have also launched a manhunt for Ismail, a Pakistani in his 20s. He took over as the commander from Abu Dujana who is currently on the run. The police say that the Monday strike was an act of revenge. The intercepts that were picked up are being analysed over and over to find the exact link between Ismail and the local terrorists in Kashmir.

Ismail's proximity with the local Hizbul leadership came to light when he went on a joint recruitment drive in South Kashmir. Both the Lashkar and the Hizbul which have come under immense heat from the security agencies also set up a camp in Gilgit Baltistan. The camp comprising at least 200 terrorists are being trained to launch another offensive in Kashmir.

