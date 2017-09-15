Abu Ismail down: The five Grade A++ terrorists, Army would kill next

The security forces had recently released a list of Grade A++ terrorists in the Valley. The past few months saw many of them fall like nine pins in the Valley. Adding to the list of dead Grade A++ terrorists was Abu Ismail, gunned down in a 3 minute encounter at Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. He was the mastermind of the Amarnath yatra attack.

With the likes of Sabzar Bhat, Abu Dujana and Bashir Ahmed Wani being killed, let us look at the remaining Grade A++ terrorists remaining in the Valley.

Riyaz Naikoo:

He is the new chief of the Hizbul Mujahideen. Armed and dangerous, the security forces are on the lookout for him. He is 20 years old and took over following the death of Yasin Ittoo in an encounter last month.

Zakir Musa:

He broke away from the Hizbul Mujahideen and launched the Kashmir chapter of the al-Qaeda. He has been in the news for the statements that he issues regarding the setting up of a Caliphate in Kashmir. He is popular among the locals.

Salim Paddar:

Salim alias Zaid is the Hizbul Mujahideen's district commander in Shopian. He is a resident of Shrimal in Shopian and was recruited into the outfit on September 25 2015. He was part of the Burhan Wani camp.

Zeenat-ul-Islam:

He is the one who will take over from Abu Ismail as the commander of the Lashkar in the Valley. The 28 year old resident of Shopian he joined the outfit in 2015. A former member of the al-Badr terror group, he is an expert bomb maker, police files on him reveal.

Khalid:

A resident of Pakistan, the police suspect that Khalid could be Abu Hamas. He is the divisional commander of the Jaish and has been active in the Valley since 2016. He is the one who was behind the attack on the District Police Lines in South Kashmir in which 8 security personnel including four policemen were killed.

OneIndia News