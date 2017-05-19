Absentee Kajol set to lose her place in Prasar Bharati Board

Kajol, the popular actress from Bollywood is all set to lose her place in the Prasar Bharati Board owing to repeated absence from the meetings. Members of the Board who were agitated over her repeated absence had raised in the recent meeting that she should be removed. The Ministry for Information and Broadcasting is looking into the matter.

Kajol known for her movies such as Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge was appointed to the board as its part-time member in February 2016. According to sources, she has missed the last four meetings. As per the norms, a member is deemed vacated if her or she misses three meetings of the board without the leave of the chairman.

After this issue was pointed out at the Prasar Bharati board meeting held last week, a report has been sought by the I&B ministry. However before taking any final decision the actress would be given an opportunity to present her side of the case. It is only after the ministry receives a reply from here will a decision on the same be taken.

OneIndia News