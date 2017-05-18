Abortion procedure on 10 year old Rohtak girl raped by step-father begins

The doctors have begun the process to terminate the pregnancy of a ten year old girl who was allegedly raped by her step-father repeatedly. The process which could take between 12 and 24 hours is being conducted at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences. This incident reported from Rohtak had sent shock waves across the nation.

The doctors who seem positive about the procedure say that the girl is in a state of shock. She has not spoken a word since her arrival at the hospital. Doctors however expressed confidence that the procedure would be a success taking into account the health of the victim.

The process commenced after a local court had given the go-ahead, but also directed the doctors to abide by the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act. The Act does not permit abortion if the period of pregnancy has crossed 20 weeks.

The medical board, which found the foetus to be anywhere between 18 and 22 weeks of age, decided on abortion over delivery because it was the relatively safer option for the victim.

OneIndia News