Abduction bid on Karnataka BJP leader Eshwarappa's PRO

Unidentified miscreants attempted to kidnap the public relations officer of BJP leader K S Eshwarappa. According to a complaint filed by Vinay, the PRO of Karnataka's leader of opposition in the council, miscreants who arrived in a car attempted to abduct him and push him into the vehicle on Thursday.

Vinay who sustained a fracture on his hand during this alleged abduction bid claimed that he was saved by the timely intervention of passersby. The incident is said to have taken place in Bengaluru's Mahalakshmi layout at around 3 PM on Thursday. Vinay claimed that he was near his residence when a vehicle pulled aside and unidentified men rushed towards him. He was heckled and the miscreants tried to bundle him into the vehicle when he raised an alarm.

His screams, Vinay claimed drew the attention of passersby who rushed to his rescue. The miscreants allegedly fled from the spot as passersby began to rush towards them. An injured Vinay was admitted to a private hospital nearby. While a complaint has been filed the reason for the attack is yet to be ascertained. The identity of the persons who attempted to abduct the BJP leader's staff is yet to be verified.

OneIndia News