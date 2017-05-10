Abducted soldier's bullet-ridden body found in Shopian

Umar Fayaz, an Army officer, was found dead with multiple bullet injuries in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Tuesday evening.

His bullet-riddled body was found in Hermain Chowk of the district.

J&K: Bullet ridden body of a Army lieutenant found in Shopian district's Herman, in South Kashmir; identified as Umar Fayaz from Kulgam pic.twitter.com/lmeOU3Kgsa — ANI (@ANI_news) May 10, 2017

Fayaz was earlier abducted by the militants from Kulgam where he had gone to attend a family function, said reports. Fayaz had joined the army recently and hailed from Kashmir's Kulgam district.

The army had launched a massive operation, involving over 3,000 personnel, to flush out the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. The operation was launched following an input that around 30-40 militants were present in the region.

Last week, a civilian was killed and two soldiers were injured after terrorists ambushed an army patrol in Shopian.

OneIndia News