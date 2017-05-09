AAP's hall of shame: Here are all the MLAs who are in the dock

Somnath Bharti

Somnath Bharti, an MLA from Malviya Nagar was booked for assaulting a public servant. The charges levelled against him included obstructing public servants from discharging their duty, rioting and under sections of prevention of damage to public property law. He was also arrested in a dowry case and for domestic violence.

Sharad Chauhan

AAP MLA Sharad Chauhan from Narela was booked on July 20, 2016 on charges of abetment to suicide. It was alleged that he had circulated videos of a woman without her consent. Charges of kidnapping too were levelled against him. He was arrested on July 31 and released on bail on August 11 2016.

Akhilesh Tripathi

The MLA from Model Town was charged with causing hurt, wrongful confinement, sexual harassment and molestation. An FIR was filed against Akhilesh Tripathi on February 6 2015 and he was arrested on November 26, 2015 and given bail a day later. On March 3 last year, he was acquitted on grounds of antithetical testimonies of public witnesses.

Manoj Kumar

Manoj Kumar was booked in the year 2015 on charges of extortion. He was arrested on November 21.

Commando Surender Singh

Commando Surender Singh was arrested on August 21, 2015 on charges of kidnapping a public servant, obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty, voluntarily causing hurt, relevant sections of the SC/ST Act. He was granted bail a day later.