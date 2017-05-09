AAP's hall of shame: Here are all the MLAs who are in the dock

The troubles for the Aam Admi Party are never-ending. The latest row in the party has cropped up following the sacking of water minister Kapil Mishra who has alleged that the Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal had got Rs 2 crore from Health Minister Satyendar Jain at his residence.
The party has denied the charges while the opposition has sought for the resignation of Kejriwal. Several members of the AAP are facing various charges.
Here is the list of who is facing what.
Somnath Bharti
Somnath Bharti, an MLA from Malviya Nagar was booked for assaulting a public servant. The charges levelled against him included obstructing public servants from discharging their duty, rioting and under sections of prevention of damage to public property law. He was also arrested in a dowry case and for domestic violence.
Sharad Chauhan
AAP MLA Sharad Chauhan from Narela was booked on July 20, 2016 on charges of abetment to suicide. It was alleged that he had circulated videos of a woman without her consent. Charges of kidnapping too were levelled against him. He was arrested on July 31 and released on bail on August 11 2016.
Akhilesh Tripathi
The MLA from Model Town was charged with causing hurt, wrongful confinement, sexual harassment and molestation. An FIR was filed against Akhilesh Tripathi on February 6 2015 and he was arrested on November 26, 2015 and given bail a day later. On March 3 last year, he was acquitted on grounds of antithetical testimonies of public witnesses.
Manoj Kumar
Manoj Kumar was booked in the year 2015 on charges of extortion. He was arrested on November 21.
Commando Surender Singh
Commando Surender Singh was arrested on August 21, 2015 on charges of kidnapping a public servant, obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty, voluntarily causing hurt, relevant sections of the SC/ST Act. He was granted bail a day later.
Jitender Tomar
Jitender Tomar was arrested on June 9, 2015 on charges of forgery. He was accused of forging his LLB and B.Sc. degrees.
Amanatullah Khan
This MLA from Okhla was booked in July 2016 on charges of culpable homicide, molestation and criminal intimidation. A woman complained to the police that she was being pressured to take her statement back.
Dinesh Mohaniya
This AAP MLA was booked on charges of molestation and also threatening a woman. He was arrested on July 25 2016 and granted bail four days later.
Gulab Singh
This MLA from the AAP was arrested on charges of being part of a large extortion syndicate. He was in charge of the AAP's Gujarat unit.
Naresh Yadav
This MLA was arrested on July 24 last year and given bail on July 30. He was booked under Sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 109 (abetment) of the Indian Penal Code. He was accused of directing co-accused Vijay Kumar of desecrating pages of the Quran.
Satyender Jain
Jain has been accused of giving Rs 2 crore to Kejriwal. Kapil Mishra had accused him and others of being involved in the water tanker scam.
Sandeep Kumar
He was arrested on September 3 and granted bail four days later. Charges of rape were levelled against him. He was accused of raping a woman on the pretext of providing her help to get a ration card. The woman complained that he has also recorded the act and was blackmailing her with the video.
Mahindra Yadav
He was arrested on allegations of rioting and assaulting a public servant in January last year. He has been granted bail.
Prakash Jarwal
This MLA from Deoli was arrested in August last year after a woman complained of misbehaving with her.
Jagdeep Singh
The AAP MLA was booked for causing hurt, criminal intimidation and wrongful restraint. He was arrested in May last year and granted bail the same day.
OneIndia News