AAP workers protest outside Election Commission in Delhi

New Delhi, May 11: Hundreds of AAP workers on Thursday reached Election Commission headquarters, demanding VVPAT equipped EVMs be used in future elections.

The protesters including AAP MLAs and newly appointed Delhi convener Gopal Rai came down heavily on the BJP government and alleged that manipulation of electronic voting machines was a great danger to democracy.

AAP leaders were seen raising slogans, EVM mei gadbadi karke vote chori band karo. EVM mei gandbad karke Loktantra ki hatya band karo.

They demanded that VVPAT be introduced in all future elections. EC must assure that the tally of the EVM matches with that of the paper trail.

Taking on EC's claim that machine used to demontrate was dummy, the AAP has now demanded that the EC to give them their EVM to demonstrate how it can be hacked.

AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj, in the Delhi State Legislature, on Tuesday demonstrated that EVMs can be tampered with by making changes in secret codes.

He further said that he has done engineering and had 10 years of experience in the field. He said he knows how embedded systems and softwares function.

OneIndia News