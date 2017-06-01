AAP's EVM hackathon on say day as poll panel's challenge

Aam Aadmi Party tech team on Thursday announced that it will hold its own Electronic Voting Machines Hackathon on June 3rd.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said,''We have conveyed to Election Commission that we will hold EVM hackathon on the day of EC's EVM challenge.''

Earlier, the Election Commission had turned down AAP's demand for allowing change or tampering of EVM motherboard during the ensuing 'EVM challenge', saying that changing the motherboard or internal circuitry of the machine was like changing the whole device itself.

Election Commission threw an open challenge to all the political parties who opposed the EVMs.

In the hackathon, each national and state recognised party can nominate three authorised persons. Political parties will have to confirm their interest by 5 pm by May 26 through an online application.

OneIndia News