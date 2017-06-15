AAP shunted out of joint opposition for 'objectionable behaviour'

When the opposition met on Wednesday to discuss a candidate for the next President of India, one may have noticed that the Aam Admi Party was absent. When a proposal to include AAP was made by the CPM general secretary, Sitaram Yechury, it was shot down by Sharad Pawar of the NCP and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.

The two senior leaders shot down the proposal to include AAP citing objectionable behaviour by some AAP leaders. In all there were 17 leaders who met to discuss on a presidential candidate.

During the deliberations that lasted over an hour, the decision on whether to include the AAP was also discussed. Sharad Yadav of the JD(U) also felt that the AAP must not be included as its leaders had been disrespectful of some opposition leaders.

The Congress which was unanimous in its decision also felt that objectionable behaviour by some AAP leaders did not mandate them a place in the joint opposition. Some said it was an off shoot of the RSS while others referred to it as a B-team of the BJP.

OneIndia News