AAP says Centre indulging in 'witch-hunt'

New Delhi, Jan 13: The AAP on Friday expressed apprehension that its office may be "raided" by the Income Tax department before polls in Punjab and Goa on February 4 as part of a "witch-hunt" mounted against the party by the "BJP-led Centre".

The party claimed that its national treasurer Raghav Chadha, former treasurer K K Sevada and its independent auditor have been served notices. Chadha claimed that multiple notices have been served to him over the last two months.

"The rate of issuing notices has gained pace over the last two months. One notice wants details dating back to 2010 when AAP was not even formed. In January, there have been days when two notices have been sent back to back. It's a witch-hunt," Chadha told a press conference.

However, neither did he provide any figure nor did he elaborate on the nature of the details being sought by the IT. He wondered why the BJP was not showing the same zeal in probing the "Sahara-Birla papers".

"How many IT notices have been issued to BJP and Congress since 2014? How many times have the BJP or Congress treasurers been summoned? BJP is misusing the official machinery to harass AAP leaders. PMO is forcing officials in this regard," Chadha said.

He said it was being done as BJP wants AAP leaders to spend all their time and energy in handling these cases instead of focusing on the upcoming polls in Punjab and Goa. The party had last month alleged that its donors were being targeted by the Centre and had used this argument in justifying the removal of the list of donors from its website. The IT department had also served it a notice over errors in its list of donors submitted, which Chadha had termed as "inadvertent".

PTI