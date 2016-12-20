Indore, Dec 20: Ahead of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's rally in Bhopal today, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh has said it doesn't see any threat in increased activities of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the state.

"AAP's victory in Delhi was an accident. Entire country has witnessed the poor show of Kejriwal government in Delhi.

The people of Delhi have been suffering," MP BJP chief Nandkumar Singh Chouhan told reporters here last evening.

Firing a salvo at Kejriwal's 'Parivartan Rally' in Bhopal, Chouhan ruled out any possibility of the rise of 'third force' in the state, recalling that he had defeated Alok Agrawal, the convener of MP's AAP unit, from Khandwa during last parliamentary elections.

The MP BJP chief is a Lok Sabha member from Khandwa. "The next assembly election of the state would be contested under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister)," he said and ruled out any possibility of the MP CM shifting out of state politics.

The MP BJP President also reiterated that the party would not field again the MLAs who performed poorly. "Only those with good performance would be given tickets in the next assembly polls," he added. Polls in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled to be held in 2018.

PTI