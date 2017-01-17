AAP's jhadu yatra in poll-bound Goa

Panaji, Jan 17: The AAP on Tuesday launched its 'jhadu yatra', as part of its poll campaign ahead of the upcoming Goa assembly elections.

The yatra, led by the Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate Elvis Gomes, started in the Mandrem legislative assembly constituency, represented by Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar. It is expected to travel through all 40 constituencies in the state.

"We are going to sweep out the corrupt politics of the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party and establish Swaraj in Goa. The rally is aimed to create awareness about issues related to corruption and malgovernance," Gomes told reporters in Mandrem, while launching the jhadu yatra. The jhadu, or broom, is the election symbol of the AAP.

The AAP in Goa is contesting in all 40 legislative assembly constituencies in the state. It has already declared 38 candidates, with candidates for two seats, namely Ponda and Sanvordem, yet to be finalised.

Goa goes to polls on February 4.

IANS