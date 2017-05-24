AAP's Ashish Khetan alleges threats from right-wing groups

Aam Aadmi Party leader Ashish Khetan has approached the Supreme Court over alleged threats from right-wing groups, said reports.

Khetan has asked for protection, stating that he has been getting life threats from certain groups.

Reports say that he has named groups like Abhinav Bharat, Sanatan Sanstha and Hindu Jan Jagran Samiti in his petition. Khetan has stated that the Delhi Police did not take any action despite his complaints. The case will be heard on June 5.

Following a threat letter on May 9, Khetan had written to Home Minister Rajnath Singh seeking action in the matter.

The letter says that Khetan is responsible for imprisonment on Hindu leaders like Sadhvi Pragya and Virendra Singh Tawde.

"Hindu santon ke khilaf tumhare paap ka ghada bhar chuka hai (Your sins against Hindu saints have crossed the limit)," the letter reportedly says.

Khetan, a former journalist, is the vice-chairman of the Delhi Dialogue Commission.

