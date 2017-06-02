AAP MLA Sanjay Singh suggests to make Goat as a national sister

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Friday said that the suggesting that goat should be made the national sister. His comments came a day after Rajasthan High Court judge Mahesh Chandra Sharma suggested to make cow as a national animal.

Singh took to Twitter and expressed his views. He wrote, Mahatma Gandhi once told that goat milk is healthy. Keeping this view in mind, Singh suggested that goat should be declared a national sister. After this post, he received much criticism and was trolled in a horrible manner by the Twitterati.

Justice Mahesh Chandra Sharma of Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday in a 145-page order said that cow should be a national animal and anyone who kills the cow should be put behind bars for life.This decision of Justice Sharma came days after a calf was slaughtered in Kannur, Kerala against Centre's guidelines of banning the sale and purchase of cattle for slaughter.

OneIndia News