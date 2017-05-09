AAP MLA demonstrates EVM hacking in Delhi Assembly, says it just takes 90 seconds

Amid a row over corruption allegations against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party legislator Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday sought to demonstrate in the Delhi Assembly how an Electronic Voting Machine can be tampered with to rig results.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission is yet to react on this since the EVM used for demonestration was taken out from the poll panel godown.

AAP, which has alleged that EVMs had been tampered with in the assembly elections in Punjab and the civic polls in Delhi, both of which it lost, used the day-long special session of the assembly to demonstrate how the voting machines can be rigged.

AAP legislator Bharadwaj went on to claim how codes embedded inside an EVM can be used to manipulate results. He did not name the BJP but provided enough hints to insinuate that the Bharatiya Janata Party was the beneficiary.

Though the debate was being held against the backdrop of bribery allegations levelled by sacked minister Kapil Mishra against Kejriwal, neither Bharadwaj nor any other AAP member spoke on the bribery allegations.

During the demonstration, Bharadwaj claimed that EVMs can be tampered with even after a mock test.

"Using codes embedded in the EVMs they can be tampered. Votes will go to a candidate in whose favour it has been rigged no matter which button you press," he said.

OneIndia News (with IANS inputs)