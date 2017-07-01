AAP likely to support Opposition candidate Meira Kumar

The Aam Aadmi Party is most likely to support the Opposition's nominee Meira Kumar even after Congress left out AAP during opposition's meet during the selection of the presidential nominee.

Sources from AAP told MailToday that the party will 'absolutely not vote for the NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind.

However, AAP is yet to formally announce its support after the meeting of its highest decision-making body. The Political Affairs Committee will formally decide who the party will vote for and thereafter communicate to its representatives.

AAP doesn't have sizeable vote share in the presidential poll. With 9000 votes, the party commands a little under 1% of votes.

Meanwhile, Presidential candidate Meira Kumar met former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda in Bengaluru seeking his party's support in the upcoming presidential election. The election is scheduled for July 17 and the votes will be counted on July 20.

OneIndia News