AAP leaders' Russia trip funded by man involved in Rs 400 crore scam: Mishra

Kapil Mishra who was sacked as Delhi minister dropped more bomb shells on Sunday when he said that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Ashutosh and Sanjay Singh's Russia trip was funded by a person with alleged direct links with a company which is facing probe in a Rs 400 crore scam.

Mishra posed nine questions to Kejriwal. He sought to know if Kejriwal was aware

of the source of Russia tour's funding and why no action was taken against the company after AAP returned to power.

The allegations were however rubbished by Delhi government spokesperson Nagender Sharma. He termed the allegations made by Mishra as a 'horribly wrong script."

Ashutosh and Mr Singh's trip "was sponsored by a man who is being probed for the Rs 400-crore high-security number plate scam,"Mishra alleged. He also went on to apologise to former AAP leaders Prashant Bhushan and Yogendar Yadav for not heeding to their views.

Mishra, who has been suspended from AAP's primary membership, said he will stay in the party to cleanse it. He invited former India Against Corruption (IAC) volunteers to help him make Delhi "corruption-free" and "Kejriwal-free."

