AAP leader Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi to quit party

New Delhi, May 10: After Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal chose Sangur Member of Parliament Bhagwant Mann to replace Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi as AAP Punjab convener, Ghuggi is likely to resign from the party and he is likely to announce on the same on Wednesday evening.

On May 5, Ghuggi had alleged that AAP lacks unity when it comes to a race among party leaders for becoming state president. He said that few members of the party who had hopes of becoming the chief minister were shattered due to lack of unity among the leaders and party's poor performance in the recently held Punjab elections.

He asserted that it was easy to blame others but it is also important to look for one's own mistakes. He added that too much of internal competition can be dangerous too.

On May 8, AAP chief Kejriwal named Bhagwant Mann as new Punjab convener and Aman Arora as his deputy.

According to the reports, Kejriwal was believed to have asked all the 20 MLAs to choose the new Punjab convener and later announced Mann's name as convener.

Not leaving Ghuggi behind, Kejriwal was believed to had planned to induct him Political Affairs Committee.

