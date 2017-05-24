AAP govt convenes one-day session of Delhi assembly on May 31

New Delhi, May 24: The AAP government on Wednesday called a one-day session of the Delhi Assembly to pass the the State Goods and Services Tax Bill on May 31.
File Photo of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
"The Delhi Cabinet approved convening of the session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly for a one-day sitting on May 31 for the passage of the State Goods and Services Tax Bill," the government said in a statement.
Several states including Maharashtra, Odisha, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Bihar and Assam have passed the State GST Bill so far. The GST is expected to come into effect from July 1 in country.
