AAP govt convenes one-day session of Delhi assembly on May 31

New Delhi, May 24: The AAP government on Wednesday called a one-day session of the Delhi Assembly to pass the the State Goods and Services Tax Bill on May 31.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"The Delhi Cabinet approved convening of the session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly for a one-day sitting on May 31 for the passage of the State Goods and Services Tax Bill," the government said in a statement.

Several states including Maharashtra, Odisha, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Bihar and Assam have passed the State GST Bill so far. The GST is expected to come into effect from July 1 in country.

