AAP Goa poll manifesto has a Delhi touch

Panaji, Jan 14: The AAP in Goa on Saturday took a leaf out of its Delhi's list of campaign promises, announcing free potable water for every household up to 20,000 litres, halving of domestic electricity bills and starting mohalla clinics, in its poll manifesto.

It also announced tighter land conversion norms and community justice centres for women for prompt action vis a vis crimes against women.

Releasing the third segment of its portfolio, the Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate for Goa, Elvis Gomes, also promised setting up of fast track courts, all-women police stations, a rapid action force to tackle crimes against women and free sanitary napkins for school girls and automatic dispensing machines for sanitary napkins in a strong pitch to women votes ahead of the February 4 polls.

"We will provide free, clean water for every household up to 20,000 litres every month. Electricity rates will be reduced by 50 per cent," Gomes told a press conference in Panaji.

Announcing that Goa would be made a free WiFi zone, Gomes also announced that the party would work towards affordable housing and ban forceful land conversions, while also looking to discourage speculative real estate.

"Speculative real estate will be discouraged and housing for all will be pursued especially for economically weaker sections... Khazans (coastal agricultural land tracts) will remain khazans, forests will remain forests and farms will remain farms. Goa's ecology will not be harmed..." he said, while also adding that AAP will protect the state's rivers by heavily penalising polluters.

AAP will also replicate the Delhi government's mohalla clinics, referred to as vaddo (ward) clinics in its poll manifesto.

"400 vaddo clinics will be built in village panchayats and municipality wards across Goa. A network of polyclinics, multi-speciality hospitals and super speciality hospitals will also be set up with digital referral systems linked to vaddo clinics," Gomes said, adding that clinics would provide free treatment, free medicines and free testing for all.

In the manifesto, AAP has also made promises for women voters, which includes community justice centres, which Gomes said would "provide a safe, accessible and a dignified platform for counselling and legal support for women" along with fast track courts and women police stations.

"Free sanitary pads will be provided to school-going girls and will also be made available at affordable prices across Goa in public toilets, through automatic dispensing machines," he said.

Seva Kendras will also be set up across the state for ease of paying bills, filling forms and handling administrative tasks for senior citizens, Gomes said.

