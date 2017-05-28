AAP expose: MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj says people of Botswana have no trust in EVMs

A day after dropping out of the Election Commission's EVM challenge, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj travelled to Botswana in Africa did a facebook live in order to expose Election Commission's Electronic Voting Machine.

According to AAP MLA, a hackathon is possible as BEL provides EVMs in Africa and India. In the video, he is seen talking to Dumelang, president of Botswana Congress Party. He was also seen explaining that people of Botswana have no trust in EVMs.

Earlier, Saurabh had held a demonstration last month in the Delhi Assembly to prove that the voting machines could be tampered with.

The ruling Botswana Democratic Party has never lost power since the African country gained independence in 1966.

OneIndia News