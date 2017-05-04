AAP dubs CBI as Centre's 'parrot'

New Delhi, May 4: The AAP on Thursday again accused the Centre of misusing the CBI against its party leaders following the central agency's raids at the Delhi Secretariat.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh took to Twitter to vent out his ire.

"Soon, everything came to normal in the AAP; the central government today left its parrot (CBI) behind Satyendar Jain. They kept on disturbing us and we kept on working," Singh tweeted.

Sanjay Singh's remarks came following the Central Bureau of Investigation raids at six places, including Delhi Secretariat, following alleged irregularities in the expenditure of Rs 10 crore on security of Delhi hospitals by former Health Secretary Tarun Seem, considered close to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Seem, an Indian Revenue Service officer, was earlier appointed the Health Secretary by the AAP government. But the decision was overturned by the then Lt. Governor Najeeb Jung because only an IAS officer can serve as a Secretary to the government.

Seem was later appointed Director of Health Services in Delhi by the Kejriwal government.

IANS