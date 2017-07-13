Next President of India: AAP decides to support Opposition candidate Meira Kumar

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday decided to support Opposition's Presidential candidate Meira Kumar. The AAP had already ruled out support to NDA's candidate Ram Nath Kovind.

Earlier on June 28, Opposition presidential candidate Meira Kumar filed her nomination in the presence of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a number of opposition leaders. June 28 is the last date for filing of nominations for presidential poll.

Opposition nominee Meira Kumar called for an end to "the atmosphere of fear" in the country, while urging lawmakers to vote with their "conscience" in the presidential poll.

The former speaker, pitted against the NDA's Ram Nath Kovind in the presidential race, stressed that she was fighting for the freedom of speech and expression, and for a free media.

OneIndia News