AAP crisis: Sacked Kapil Mishra says Kejriwal took Rs 2 crore in cash from Satyendra

As the rift within the Aam Aadmi Party deepend, Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Sunday and breifed about the water tanker scam.

After the meeting Mishra tweeted: "I have witnessed HIM taking illegal cash.. have shared all details with Lt. Gov. It is impossible to remain quiet. Ready to lose position and even sacrifice my life. When I became minister I sent a report against Sheila Dikshit to CM. What happened to that report after that everyone knows.''

Before leaving for L-G Baijal's residence, Mishra, when asked whether he would be joining the Bharatiya Janata Party, said,''I am founder member of AAP and will always remain in the party."

Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra was axed from the Cabinet on Saturday. His sacking highlighted the simmering tension in the AAP leadership. Stay with us for live updates.

Mishra became the fourth AAP minister to be sacked after Jitendra Singh Tomar, Asim Ahmed Khan and Sandeep Kumar, since the AAP stormed to power in 2015.

Reacting to party's decision, Mishra claimed that he would "expose" the involvement of certain AAP leaders in an alleged scam on Sunday.

OneIndia News