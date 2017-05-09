AAP crisis Live: Kapil Mishra in CBI office to file FIR against Kejriwal

The crisis in the Aam Aadmi Party has reached a boiling point. A special session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly has been convened to discuss a host of issues that include allegations of EVM rigging during the recently concluded MCD polls.

On the other hand, Kapil Mishra who was sacked submitted documents relating to the Water Tanker scam to the Anti Corruption Bureau. He has also reached the CBI office to file an FIR.

We track the developments live here:

Kapil Mishra reaches CBI office to lodge complaint against Arvind Kejriwal.

Kapil Mishra tweets that party must make public the details of foreign trips by Raghav Chadha, Ashish Khetan, Sanjay Singh, Satyendar Jain and Durgesh Pathak.

Kapil Mishra threatens hunger strike

BJP Delhi Youth Wing members hold protest outside chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's house.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal says Saurabh Bhardwaj will unmask a "big conspiracy" in the assembly today.

