AAP crisis: Kejriwal should face investigation, says Anna Hazare

Bengaluru, May 10: After ousted leader of Aam Aadmi Party Kapil Mishra levelled corruption charges against the party convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the social activist Anna Hazare on Wednesday suggested Kejriwal be ready for investigation if he is sure that Mishra's allegations are false.

"Arvind Kejriwal must come forward and say that he is ready for investigation. If Kejriwal is not found guilty, then he must file a defamation case against the concerned person and if found guilty then must resign within a second," Hazare told ANI.

Hazare questioned Kapil Mishra for staying silent when he Kejriwal accepting Rs 2 crore.

He also questioned suspended AAP leader for not telling in public about the corruption and now putting allegations after he was ousted from the party.

"I am feeling very saddened about such allegations on Arvind Kejriwal. He was always with me when we fought against corruption. While fighting against the corruption, he became the Chief Minister. His own party's minister has now put allegations on him for accepting Rs. 2 crore. Why had the concerned minister not revealed to the public earlier when Kejriwal accepted the money? Now, he is putting allegations after being ousted from the party. This is not right," he said.

In the meanwhile, Kapil Mishra on Wednesday began his hunger strike demanding the AAP leaders Satyendra Jain, Ashish Khetan Raghav Chaddha, Sanjay Singh and Durgesh Patnaik to put out the details of their foreign tours in public domain.

He also submitted the documents in connection with the corruption he levelled against Kejriwal and others.

OneIndia News